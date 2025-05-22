San Diego Wave riding hot streak to second place in NWSL standings

The San Diego Wave FC has surged to second place in the National Women's Soccer League standings after going unbeaten in their last five matches, including four wins.

After missing the playoffs in 2023, a major roster overhaul has the Wave once again challenging for a championship this season.

"From week to week, you see the team progress forward and find new ways to improve and I think that's going to be extremely important throughout the whole season," Savannah McCaskill said at practice on Wednesday.

McCaskill, a midfielder for the Wave, was delivering corner kicks to stars like Alex Morgan last year. But with Morgan retiring and other star players like Jaedyn Shaw moving on to new teams, the Wave needed a new look.

"With a new group, a new coach coming in and kind of starting over this year, it's kind of been impressive and really exciting to be a part of," McCaskill said.

The team's recent success will be tested this weekend when Shaw returns to Snapdragon Stadium with her new team, the North Carolina Courage.

"It's always fun playing against former teammates. Obviously, we were sad to see Jaedyn go, but we're always cheering for her, but not cheering for North Carolina," McCaskill said.

Kickoff on Sunday against the Courage is at 7 p.m. With a win, the Wave would already match their entire season victory total from 2023.

