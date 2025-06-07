San Diego veterans in another 'war' over federal cuts

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Its been 81 years since D-Day.

And with as many as 80,000 projected veterans affairs jobs being cut under the Trump Administration, Veterans are using the historic date to make sure they aren’t forgotten.

“I don't think it's an understatement to call this a war. The people here have already served once,” said Karisa May, who attended the protest.

The Department of Veterans Affairs aimed to cut 15% of its workforce. Bringing local veterans to to the streets, with signs, chants, and stories.

“I formerly worked for the VA, and I know the level of care is high, especially when we talk about doing research and supporting the the different veterans, and to me the fact that people were willing to sacrifice so much of their families and life and the experience all to show up for our country, the least we can do is provide them the care that they deserve,” said Sydney Brumidis, who attended the protest.

Those rallying demanded more than just saving VA jobs. They are also fighting for military members who were deported, like David Bariu.

“I got deported around April of 2008. And this was after the military found out about the recruiter that recruited me recruited me in the military, with my F1 student visa, for promising me naturalization and free education. Unfortunately, he, he lied in regards to that,” said Bariu.

From protecting veteran homeowners agaisnt foreclosure, to supporting mental health care for troups. Those on La Jolla Village Drive had lots to say about the current administrations handling of veterans in this country.

But what they wanted to say the most was...

“You listen to these protesters, and this is something that hits you in the fields, write your congressman,” said Matt Drewe, a client at the VA in La Jolla.

“Please contact your congress members and encourage them, implore them to make the change that they were voted in office to make,” said May.

