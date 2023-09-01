San Diego veteran survives three explosions during fighting in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego veteran fighting in Ukraine is back home, after surviving three separate explosions in less than a year.

Across Paul Smith's body are numerous scars, reminders of war.

An Army veteran, Smith, 37, fell in love with Ukraine after leaving the Army, living there for several years and helping train militia units.

After Russia invaded early last year, Smith quickly joined the fight.

“I adore Ukraine I love living there. I consider it a home to me, and I went back to defend it,” said Smith.

Smith, who enlisted with the Ukrainian army, has spent much of his time on the front lines, as a gunner in a Humvee.

Last November, with his helmet-mounted camera rolling, as his unit was assaulting a village in eastern Ukraine, his Humvee ran over an anti-tank mine.

“It felt like getting into a car crash, being hit by another vehicle,” said Smith.

A fellow soldier was killed, and Smith suffered several injuries, including a shattered eye socket.

Smith also survived a missile blast on Valentine's Day, and in mid-July, an artillery shell left him with shrapnel in his legs.

Smith counts 19 other times when he nearly died.

“I focus on the future of Ukraine … There’s no room for me just to be scared or worried. If I'm going to die, I'm going die,” said Smith. “In the meantime, there is a lot I can do to help my unit.”

He isn't going back to fight, but Smith, who owns a manufacturing company, plans to ship several lathe machines to Ukraine. He’s raising money for his campaign, and once back in Ukraine, he hopes to produce bomber drones for the war effort.

“I will continue to help fight for freedom. The war’s not over. Far from it,” said Smith.

Smith hopes to leave for Ukraine before December.

