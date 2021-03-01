San Diego vaccine roll out opens for Phase 1B

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's vaccine roll out opened up Phase 1B Saturday, allowing teachers, farmers, grocery store workers and law enforcement to sign up to get their shot.

Sunday Joel Rodriguez stood in line at Sharp Chula Vista Center to get his vaccine.

He's a history teacher at Southwest High School and was thrilled to get his first shot.

"It was fine! It was just a little prick, we waited for 15 minutes and hopefully that's all I feel," he said.

Anyone who gets the vaccine is observed for 15 minutes after, to ensure they do not have a reaction to the vaccine.

Rodriguez said the vaccine was important to him because it means protecting his students and their families.

"It feels good, we’ve waited a long time for this. I'm glad our time has come," he said.

Others in Phase 1B have had a harder time getting their appointment. Delayed shipments due to winter weather shut down the Petco Park Super Station for the third time in as many weeks, leaving all eligible San Diegans competing to find other locations offering vaccines.

Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla is stepping in and will be vaccinating law enforcement personnel Monday morning at 7 a.m.

They have not told us how many shots they have for officers and deputies, but those who do get it will have the same feeling of relief Rodriguez had Sunday.

"It looks like we’re making progress for the first time since march, it’s been almost a year we’ve been out of the classroom and for the first time we feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," Rodriguez said.

The next group is Phase 1C which includes those with serious health conditions and disabilities. After that Phase 2 is the general public over 16 years old.