Law enforcement to get vaccinated Monday at Scripps Memorial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After waiting weeks, law enforcement officers will have a chance to be vaccinated at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla Monday.

Officers will be coming to the vaccine sit at 7 a.m. Monday.

There were signs up Sunday indicating where to get your vaccine if you have an appointment.

Law enforcement became eligible for the vaccine Saturday. Unfortunately that is the same day the Petco Park Super Station shut down, due to delayed shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: SD County adding half a million Phase 1B residents to vaccine eligibility

Officers were left lining up with everyone else in Phase 1B to get their vaccine.

We were not told how many law enforcement personnel will get vaccinated, but Monday's opportunity will be helpful for those in uniform working on the front lines.

Phase 1B also includes farmers, grocery store workers and teachers.