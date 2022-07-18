Indoor masking returns to San Diego Unified School District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For Jess Culpepper and her son Greyson, Monday started off as another day of summer school.

But, this morning, they had a different discussion in the car. It was about wearing a mask while inside.

Culpepper says, “Anything to keep kids safe is important to me. I don’t mind it. He’s gotten used to it. The fact that they’re not wearing masks outdoors is fine. As long as it keeps them safe.”

Last week, the San Diego Unified School District announced face masks are back on for everyone indoors at all San Diego Unified Schools and District offices. This decision comes after the county entered the CDC’s high-risk level for COVID-19.

Back in May, the district set criteria for what would prompt them to bring the mask mandate back, and one of those would be determined by the CDC community level of spread.

Culpepper adds, “Fortunately or unfortunately, we’ve had to get used to change. And the reality is that’s life. And that’s where we are now. Roll with it or fight against it.”

And there are others who don’t support this change, such as Sharon McKeeman, who is with the “Let Them Breathe” group.

She says, “At this point, parents are saying absolutely not. They are not going to see a return to masking. They will pull their children out, they will seek alternative education. “

San Diego Unified School District Officials say they’ll revisit the situation in two weeks to determine how they move forward.

Their school year doesn’t begin until the end of August.

