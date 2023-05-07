San Diego Unified School District names 2023 Teachers of the Year

The San Diego Unified School District has selected its Teachers of the Year for 2023, and those top educators will be recognized during the upcoming Teacher Appreciation Week.

Leanne Samek from Audubon Elementary School, Lee Yepiz from Deportola Middle School and Trishaa Camp from Scripps Ranch High School received the honor. Jillian Salazar from Tierrasanta Elementary School, Julie Rick from Marshall Middle School and Laurisa Murray from Mira Mesa High School were named as the runner-ups, the district's press release says.

All six of the educators will be recognized during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, which falls during National Teacher Appreciation Week. More than 150 of the district's top educators from individual schools will also be honored.

San Diego Unified is asking the community to honor teachers who made an impact in their lives by sharing a post, image or video on social media using the hashtag #ThankATeacherSD. Of course, the district says it would love San Diegans to thank teachers in person as well.

District Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson says bestowing the Teacher of the Year honors is one of his favorite moments every school year.

“Every year in May, I am reminded of the immensely loving, caring, talented, and dedicated educators we employ within San Diego Unified," Jackson says. "It never ceases to amaze me how fortunate we are to be the home of so many life-changing educators."

Jackson also says he sees teachers getting their flowers year round at his schools.

“Teacher appreciation is a notion that may not be apparent but can be seen year-round. In the eyes of students…when they finally understand a concept, in a high-five when a student makes a 3-pointer during a basketball game, in the smile from a proud parent, and in the hug from a student who finally feels seen, heard, and a sense ofbelonging,” Dr. Jackson said. “Tiny moments of joy throughout the year are made possible because of our educators. Our outstanding Teachers of the Year represent these magic moments and the successes of each of our students.”

The celebration for the teachers will feature original student-created content performed by Scripps Ranch High and San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts students.

In order to became a Teacher of the Year candidates, the educators go through a rigorous selection process. First, staff members at their school select them, then a panel made of former Teachers of the Year reviews the candidates.

The San Diego Unified teachers who are honored also have the chance to compete for the countywide Teacher of the Year honors.