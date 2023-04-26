San Diego Unified School District board votes to phase out fossil fuels

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District is looking to make its schools “greener,” and a Tuesday night vote means moving forward with plans of electrifying.

Before Tuesday’s school board meeting, students and climate advocates held a rally outside of the district boardroom asking the board to support a resolution that would phase out fossil fuels in district buildings, bus fleets, and maintenance vehicles, and replace heating systems, water heaters, and gas stoves with electric. All new buildings will be 100% powered by electric as well.

The end goal is to achieve net-zero energy districtwide by 2035.

During the meeting, some students passionately spoke during the public comment period, asking trustees to vote in favor of the future of the students in the district.

The plan, according to the district's agenda, would have no fiscal impact, and activists say there are opportunities for the district to get help from state and federal agencies to make the transition easier.

In addition to the changes at the school facilities, the resolution also creates a curriculum for students to learn and prepare for careers in clean energy.