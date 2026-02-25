San Diego Unified School District Board of Education approves updated immigration policy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education has approved revised immigration enforcement policies, including those dealing with personal information, to align with the state Department of Education.

Board members unanimously voted Tuesday to update the policy, which prohibits district staff -- unless required by federal or state law, or if there is a court order, judicial warrant or subpeona -- from:

-- soliciting, collecting or requiring information or documents that note a student's citizenship or immigration status, or that of their family members;

-- releasing the personal information of a student (without the parent's or guardian's permission), their family or district employees to an immigration official;

-- allowing immigration officers or employees to enter a school bus or other transportation, nonpublic district property or facilities, or where a program or activities are taking place (although they may not obstruct enforcement); or

-- disclosing a student's education records or personal information, or a district employee's personal information to immigration enforcement.

The district superintendent or a designee must also inform the school board of immigration agency requests for citizenship status or personal information, or if immigration enforcement agents want to enter a school bus or a non-public district facility.

Board President Richard Barrera said the district was an early adopter of policies "designed to keep children and educators safe while on our campus, and this update to our existing policies brings us in alignment with the new CDE policies."

"Every student and staff member who steps foot on a school campus has the right to do so without fear," Barrera added.

The state has required all school districts to align with the immigration policy by Sunday, according to the SDUSD, which is California's second-largest school district.

In 2024, the SDUSD "proactively took action to help its students and staff feel protected by launching an informational campaign about equity, civil rights and safety resources," officials said.

