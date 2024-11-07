San Diego Trump supporter 'Brick Suit' gets front row seat to election victory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One San Diego Trump backer got a front row seat to history, as the president-elect appeared before supporters to claim victory.

For Blake Marnell, known as ‘Brick Suit,’ a San Diegan known for wearing his support for Donald Trump and his border policies, the excitement is not even close to wearing off.

“I'm feeling incredibly elated," said Marnell in a Zoom call on Wednesday morning.

Marnell, on election night, was at Trump headquarters in West Palm Beach, posting on X.

“Obviously we think he's going to win,” said Marnell in one video post.

ABC 10News has been reporting on Marnell's unwavering support since Trump's first presidency. Marnell was at the Pennsylvania rally during the assassination attempt in July. Marnell, who works in sales, used vacation time to attend recent rallies in swing states.

“I have been here for 6 weeks. I’ve put about 15,000 miles on my rental car," said Marnell.

The journey culminated with Trump being projected as the winner.

“Yes! yes! yes!” yelled Marnell in a video.

“Of course, I was ecstatic. Everyone around me was elated. I was smiling from ear to ear,” said Marnell.

The elation was contagious.

“Just soaking up the energy of what was a truly historic win for President Trump,” said Marnell.

Marnell had a front row seat, when he recorded a video of Trump walking on stage, right before declaring victory.

“Such an immense moment of collective joy,” said Marnell.

Marnell says he's most excited about Trump's plans to curb illegal immigration and to reduce fuel costs, and spur the economy.

"I think he is uniquely positioned with the support of Americans who overwhelmingly selected him to be president, to bring the nation together,” said Marnell.

Marnell sees the vote results are a clear mandate, as Trump begins to write the next chapter in his comeback story.

“I believe as a Trump supporter that President Trump absolutely will make American great again. What he will do is return America to its prominence as a world leader,” said Marnell.