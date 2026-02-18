San Diego to release water from Lake Hodges, citing high water levels

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — After significant rainfall, the city of San Diego on Wednesday announced it was releasing water from Lake Hodges into the San Dieguito River to meet safety requirements.

The state's Division of Safety of Dams requires the city to keep the Hodges Reservoir (the body of water's official name) below 280 feet elevation to "protect downstream communities and ensure the safe operation of Hodges Dam," a city statement read.

With stormy weather the last several days and more on the way, the release of water is necessary to maintain this level.

The 280' level is 35 feet below the dam's spillway. The reservoir covers 1,234 acres and has a water storage capacity of 30,251 acre-feet. The Lake Hodges Dam was built in 1918 and was purchased by the city in 1925.

San Diego staff are coordinating with the Santa Fe Irrigation District and the San Dieguito Water District to "maximize beneficial use of the water and minimize impacts." Water will be released in a controlled manner and directed into the river channel.

Visitors to the area should use caution, as water levels may rise, the city statement read.

The city will continue to monitor weather and reservoir conditions throughout the rainy season.

