San Diego teen mauled by pack of dogs, suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 15-year-old San Diego girl is recovering in a hospital after a brutal attack by a pack of dogs nearly killed her.

“It's probably the most difficult thing I've ever had to see,” said David Watson, the father of 15-year-old Marielynn.

Just outside a hospital room, Watson spoke to ABC 10News via Zoom about Marielynn's harrowing ordeal.

Watson said in September, Marielynn -- who has a history of running away -- ran away with another teen from a residential youth home in San Marcos, and they both eventually ended up at a home south of Piercy, in Northern California.

For several weeks, Marielynn stayed with acquaintances of the other teen.

One morning, earlier this month, came a frantic request.

“She said that the people in the home told her that she needed to go hide because the police were on their way there, and they didn't want the police to find her because she was a runaway,” said Watson.

Watson said his daughter hid in a shed on the edge of the property.

“She told me that a pit bull came and sniffed her face, and she covered her face and then the pit bull grabbed her hoodie and drug her out of it. Then more pit bulls bit her and ate on her,” said Watson.

Watson believes about seven pit bulls attacked her.

Mendocino County sheriff's deputies said Marielynn was barely alive and struggling to breathe when she discovered. Watson said his daughter was bleeding out after being bitten dozens of times. Her arm had nearly been amputated.

She was airlifted to a hospital, eventually ending up at the UC Davis trauma unit.

“When I saw her, I nearly passed out,” said Watson. “Her right ear is almost gone … She has bites out of her and it looks like a bite out of a cookie, out of her body … It's just, it's heartbreaking to see somebody you love in that condition,” said Watson.

So far, Marielynn has undergone some eight surgeries. It's unclear will be saved. On Wednesday, doctors told family members several fingers on her right arm would have to be removed. She remains in a lot of pain and her road to recovery will be long, but Watson is grateful.

“I am so thankful she's alive. She is a fighter,” said Watson.

The details of what happened that day, including where those dogs are, remain a mystery.

An investigation is now underway, ABC 10News learned.

“I feel like this is a movie or I'm in a simulation … I can't even believe this has happened,” said Watson.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Marielynn’s family with medical and other expenses.