San Diego Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bostwick to retire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Superior Court announced Friday Judge Jeffrey Bostwick will retire in the next few months. The court's press release said he recently finished his last day on the bench, signaling the final days of a 25-year career in public service.

“It has been a great honor to serve the public,” said Judge Bostwick. “I have been privileged to serve with many wonderful judges and commissioners throughout the State of California.”

Bostwick's responsibilities included presiding over criminal matters, probate, civil and family law. Before he became a judicial officer, Bostwick practiced as a certified family law specialist for almost 20 years.

The court said he handled some of the most complicated cases in that category of law. Bostwick served as a commissioner in 1997, and he was first elected to a Superior Court judge seat in 2002, the press release says.

San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Smyth said Bostwick's colleagues will miss him terribly.

“Judge Bostwick is a real workhorse of a judicial officer, who has kept a grueling pace every day of his career while displaying great integrity and intellect,” said Smyth. “The public and the San Diego Superior Court have benefited immeasurably from his steady, conscientious commitment to justice."

Educating judges, both new and experienced, was a point of pride for Bostwick. He taught in many programs, including the Bernard Witkin Judicial College and the Center for Judicial Education and Research. He was also the chairman of CJER's curriculum committees for probate and family law.

One highlight from Bostwick's career was his effort to revamp guidelines and practices for domestic violence cases. In 2005, the Chief Justice of California's Supreme Court appointed him to the Domestic Violence Practice and Procedure Task Force, which addressed restraining orders, relinquishment of guns and criminal law procedures.

Additionally, Bostwick and the task force improved record keeping in these cases: They entered restraining and protective orders into the Domestic Violence Restraining Order System and made the system more accessible as well.

Bostwick says he'll still serve the community and legal profession during his retirement.