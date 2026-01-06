San Diego sues federal government over razor wire fence at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The city of San Diego has filed a lawsuit against the federal government that alleges the construction of a razor wire fence near the U.S.-Mexico border constitutes trespassing on city property and has caused environmental harm to the land.

The complaint filed Monday in San Diego federal court states that razor wire fencing being constructed by U.S. Marines in the Marron Valley has harmed protected plant and wildlife habitats and that the presence of federal personnel there represents unpermitted trespassing.

The lawsuit, which names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Defense among its defendants, says that city officials first discovered the presence of Marines and federal employees in the area in December.

The fencing under construction has blocked city officials from accessing the property to assess and manage the land, and the construction efforts have "caused and will continue to cause property damage and adverse environmental impacts," according to the lawsuit.

The suit seeks an injunction ordering the defendants to cease and desist from any further trespass or construction in the area.

"The city of San Diego will not allow federal agencies to disregard the law and damage city property," City Attorney Heather Ferbert said in a statement. "We are taking decisive action to protect sensitive habitats, uphold environmental commitments and ensure that the rights and resources of our community are respected."

ABC 10News reached out to the DHS for comment, a spokesperson responding, "Under the Trump Administration we have the most secure border in American history. DHS will continue to use every tool in its toolbox to defend the American people from dangerous foreign criminals—and we look forward to challenging this lawsuit.”

