San Diego stylist injured in deadly Tijuana gas explosion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A stylist in San Diego is beginning a load road to recovery following a deadly gas explosion at an apartment building in Tijuana.

In the moments after the massive April 18 explosion, Andy Trinh received a frantic call from his brother Tommy just before 10:30 p.m.

“His voice was in complete shock. He was terrified … He told me he's caught on fire, he’s in an explosion. He’s burned,” said Andy Trinh.

Andy says his 49-year-old brother, a longtime stylist in San Diego, had just moved into a 3rd-story apartment in central Tijuana, possibly to help cut down expenses.

A friend from San Diego was there that night, helping him move.

“He wanted to see if the gas had been turned on. My brother was turning on the knob to the stove, and that’s when the explosion happened,” said Andy.

The explosion damaged dozens of homes and cars. One woman was killed, while Tommy and his friend suffered burn injuries.

"He didn't know how he got out of the building. He felt like it wasn’t his time to die yet, so with all his strength, a desire to live, he fought his way out of the building,” said Trinh.

Tommy was taken by ambulance to San Diego and UCSD Medical Center. Tommy suffered second-degree burns on over 31% of his body.

“To him, a living hell every single day to go through that pain,” said Andy.

Tommy has undergone surgery. Andy says his brother's road to recovery will be a long one. Loved ones are calling on Tijuana officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

"We want answers to what happened that night and for justice to be served,” said Andy.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the Trinh family with medical and other expenses.

Investigators told our partners Televisa that a poorly fitted pipe may be to blame, but the investigation is ongoing.

Tommy's friend remains hospitalized, but his condition is not known.

