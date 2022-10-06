San Diego State's mask mandate to end Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University announced Thursday it will end its on-campus masking policy.

President Adela de la Torre sent an email to the university community Thursday morning to say the school will not extend its mask policy past Friday, Oct. 7. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, students, staff and faculty alike will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom.

"As our community has sought boosters, we have continued to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, and our wastewater indicators all remain minimal, the facial covering policy will not be further extended," the email read.

SDSU had extended its mask policy on Sept. 14 to allow the community to get the new, omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters.

People on campus can still wear masks inside or outdoors if they wish to do so. The university says if a person is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, they should stay away from campus. If you're on campus for testing while experiencing symptoms, you must wear a mask.

If you would like more information about the bivalent booster doses, including where you get an appointment, head to the California Department of Public Health's website.

SDSU's full COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.