San Diego State University receives record number of undergrad, transfer applications

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A record 76,792 candidates applied to San Diego State University for fall 2022, a number which university leaders say bodes well for the institution following several tumultuous years in the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Friday.

The applicants include students from all 50 states -- with a record number of first-time applicants from California -- as well as 74 countries. Including both first-year and transfer students, the university has received 99,027 undergraduate applications, another record.

"This is an incredibly positive testament to the resilience of students and their families, as well as the value they place on higher education," said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "A record number of San Diegans, Californians and students everywhere see SDSU as their pathway for a brighter future."

The university has also received more than 7,000 graduate applications to date, bringing total applications to more than 106,000.

"This also further demonstrates the importance that we grow, and we grow quickly," de la Torre said. "Our campus expansion at SDSU Mission Valley and our new programs at SDSU Imperial Valley will both be essential if we are to fulfill our promise to the incredibly diverse and deserving students at our door, looking for an opportunity."

According to the university, while the application period typically ends in November, the deadline for fall 2022 admissions was extended to Dec. 15 to support families that have been impacted by COVID-19 and other hardships. The university has begun admitting early applicants and all other prospective students can expect to be notified of their admission status in March, a statement from SDSU read.

SDSU has around 34,500 students and has an acceptance rate of around 37%, according to U.S. News and World Report's data, last updated in fall of 2020.