San Diego State University celebrates 125th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego State University is sharing a milestone with the community.

The university is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, the school held an open house called “SDSU Over the Decades."

The open house showcased immersive vignettes showcasing the university’s history, highlighting its founding on March 13, 1897, then known as the State Normal School of San Diego, and the first day of classes on November 1, 1898.

The open house also featured rare SDSU artifacts and multimedia exhibits from each decade.

SDSU said it initially offered instruction only in history, math and English but now offers degrees in 203 different programs.

To celebrate the milestone, here's a list of some notable SDSU alumni:

