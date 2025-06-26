San Diego State grad returns from Israel after volunteering during missile attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A recent San Diego State University graduate has returned home after her volunteer trip to Israel was cut short by the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Destiny Garcia, who recently graduated from SDSU with a criminal justice degree, arrived in Tel Aviv on May 20 to volunteer with the nonprofit Masa Israel Journey to help with rebuilding efforts following the Hamas attacks of 2023.

"We did picking, sorting vegetables on farms. We also volunteered at military bases, organized uniforms,” Garcia said.

After three weeks in Tel Aviv, Garcia and her group traveled more than two hours north to the city of Tzfat.

"We were mixing cement, pouring cement. We also cleaned properties,” Garcia said.

Days into her time in Tzfat, Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear sites. As night fell, Garcia witnessed incoming missiles from Iran lighting up the sky.

"I was just very nervous, never experienced anything like that," Garcia said.

The scene was both frightening and surreal for the recent graduate.

"It almost looked like fireworks shooting over your head," Garcia said. "We were down in the shelter when we heard the boom... like a car crash, very loud. You could hear a bit of trembling… I was getting scared. Who knows if they are going to land here soon.”

Garcia and other volunteers spent the next several days going in and out of their apartment shelter throughout the day and night. Despite the ongoing attacks, when offered a chance to help, Garcia didn't hesitate.

"They said there were volunteering opportunities that were safe," Garcia said.

She and nearly all in her volunteer group took up an assignment to paint bomb shelters at kindergartens for several days.

"I felt like while I was there, I should do something to contribute," Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Garcia's family was trying to find a way to bring her home. With the Tel Aviv airport shut down, she eventually connected with a nonprofit that helps Americans leave war-torn areas.

"We took three buses to cross into Jordan. Security at each. The last bus took us right to the Amman airport," Garcia said.

After a long journey, Garcia arrived home Monday.

"It gives me appreciation for the people who live there and have to deal with this … who can't come home, because that is their home," Garcia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.