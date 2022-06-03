San Diego State football players investigated following rape allegations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An investigation is underway Friday -- and has been for more than seven months -- into the alleged gang rape last fall of an unconscious minor by members of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team.

The San Diego Police Department's probe into the purported Oct. 16 sex assaults -- the existence of which became public Friday morning when The Los Angeles Times published an in-depth report about the case -- is "complicated and ongoing," SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki acknowledged.

"We understand that the nature of the alleged crime has raised concerns, especially in a tight-knit college community," he said. "Since taking the initial report in October, San Diego Police Department sex-crimes investigators have made this case a priority and have been diligent in pursuing leads and conducting interviews."

Sharki declined to release details about the alleged assaults, including whether any suspects had been identified or questioned, asserting that publicly disclosing "any information prematurely" about the alleged crime "would not only compromise the integrity of the case but could be damaging to anyone directly involved with the investigation."

The girl's age was not disclosed.

According to the Times, rumors have been spreading at SDSU for months that five football players raped the girl during an off-campus house party and "left her bloodied and bruised" in the backyard of the home.

"I am very scared and worried that nothing is being done about this," a student athlete told university officials via an anonymous reporting system, according to the newspaper.

