San Diego Sheriff's deputies trade gift cards for 65 firearms in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Owners of 65 firearms received gift cards in exchange for turning in unwanted handguns and rifles to San Diego County sheriff's deputies in Chula Vista today.

The event took place at the South Bay Superior Court, at 500 Third Ave., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Owners of handguns, rifles and shotguns got $100 gift cards, and owners of 11 assault rifles were given $200 gift cards, sheriff's officials said.

Participants also received free firearm lock boxes and gun cable locks.

The sheriff's office will process all of the firearms to send any involved in crimes to the appropriate law enforcement agency, officials said.

They will call the owners of stolen weapons, and remaining firearms will be destroyed.

People can always turn in unwanted weapons at any sheriff's station or substation, or any law enforcement agency. They should keep the firearm in the trunk of their vehicle while contacting a deputy for further instructions.

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