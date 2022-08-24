San Diego Sheriff's Deputies search for man exposing himself to women in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A North County mom is warning other women to be on alert after a man exposed himself to her while she was walking her dogs.

It happened last Tuesday evening on Gardendale off of Mountain Vista east of El Camino Real in Encinitas.

"Here's the curb and he literally pulls in this close, and I'm like that's weird, his window is down, he leans in like he's going to ask me for directions," said Brooks.

Instead, she says he exposed himself.

"I saw his genitals and again he was playing around with that so his words just went in one ear and out the other," said Brooks.

She says he looked clean-cut, wore glasses and was driving a newer red 4-door car.

"He looked like a normal guy too, he was young, anywhere between 28 and 32 and he didn't look scary, but what he was doing was very shocking and scary so anything he was saying just went in one ear and out the other," said Brooks.

Brooks runs On the Edge Fitness out of her home. She's spent decades helping women feel strong and empowered, but she says this incident left her feeling vulnerable.

"I'm a strength coach, so normally I would think I'm tough but instead of feeling tough, I froze and I started shaking you know, it's shocking," said Brooks.

She reported the incident to the Sheriff's Department and shared it with her neighbors on NextDoor. That's when she learned at least three other women had similar encounters all in the last week and a half.

As a mom of two teenage daughters, Brooks is urging women to be vigilant.

"I don't want them to be scared, I want to see kids out and about all the time, but I do think it's important for them to be in twos right now, especially in the evening time," said Brooks.

She took pictures of the man's car from a distance and gave them to the sheriff's department.

