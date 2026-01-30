San Diego Sheriff outlines public safety plan amid immigration enforcement protests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office has detailed its approach to maintaining public safety during ongoing demonstrations following the death of Alex Pretti, a registered nurse shot and killed on Jan.24th in Minnesota.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez emphasized that her department aims to balance protecting First Amendment rights with ensuring public safety as emotions run high across San Diego County.

"We understand that people are angry and confused and upset, and they're going to be emotional," Martinez said.

A vigil held at the VA Medical Center in La Jolla brought together nurses and community members to honor Pretti and others who have died during encounters with immigration authorities.

Anna Sindelar, a registered nurse at UCSD, attended the vigil to pay respects to Pretti.

"It didn't surprise me that a nurse was out there protesting, but it is horrible that someone that had chosen to live a life of service to veterans was murdered in the street by our own government," Sindelar said.

Martinez stressed that communication with protest organizers is essential to maintaining peaceful demonstrations.

"We want to make sure that people can exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe manner that's also safe for the public," Martinez said.

The sheriff explained that her department works proactively with organizers to facilitate safe protests.

"If people want to march, we can block streets, we can just make it easier for folks, and that makes sure nothing goes wrong," Martinez said.

However, Martinez noted that deputies are prepared to intervene if situations escalate beyond peaceful demonstrations.

"If someone is yelling or screaming at them they're very well trained to understand that people are have the right to free speech but there are also lines drawn if someone is making threats or hate speech or committing an assault," Martinez said.

The sheriff's office urges anyone attending protests or vigils to remain peaceful, follow lawful orders, and look out for one another as demonstrations continue across the county.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

