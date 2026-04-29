San Diego security teams emphasize early event planning after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Security at high-profile events is being emphasized following a shooting inside the Hilton Hotel ballroom in Washington, D.C.

The incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner sparked chaos and prompted the evacuation of President Donald Trump, along with thousands of people.

In San Diego, political fundraisers, conventions, and large public gatherings happen year-round. Local security experts say the incident highlights how vulnerable even heavily protected events can be.

"Security officers are always trained to look at the oddities, is somebody acting out of the ordinary. Do they look out of place at a certain event?" said Josh McNeillie, director of operations for United Guard Services.

United Guard Services works security for large gatherings across the region. The company says while every event is different, the goal is always the same: identify threats early, control access points and be prepared to respond quickly if something goes wrong.

McNeillie said protecting major events begins weeks or even months in advance.

"The earlier the organizers involve security teams, the longer we have to prepare for it. Getting on site, assessing the location, assessing where those vulnerabilities are and having a game plan in place," McNeillie said.

For political events or appearances by public officials, planning becomes even more layered. Those often require tighter perimeters, bag checks, crowd monitoring and strong communication between private guards and police.

"From the access into the property to the inner areas to where that celebrity or politician is going to be there’s different protocols in each one of those spaces to layer a response if something were to happen," McNeillie said.

Whether it is political events, rallies, or conventions, the biggest priority is making sure they have visible security, trained personnel, and a clear emergency plan.

"Access control is one of the most important things; if you don’t control the access and exit points of a property, you’re never going to be able to secure the property," McNeillie said.

Following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, McNeillie said their security teams are finding ways to tighten their protocols.

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