San Diego Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents find over 20 pounds of drugs in booster seats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector announced Monday that agents recently intercepted a mixed load of narcotics hidden inside two child booster seats.

Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says on Nov. 19, agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station performed a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 5 near the Basilone Road exit.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the presence of narcotics. Agents searched the back of the car and found 11 packages of drugs inside a pair of child booster seats.

The driver, identified as a Mexican national, as well as the narcotics and the vehicle, were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing, the press release states.

Agents say seven of the packages tested positive for fentanyl with a combined weight of more than 16 pounds, valued at approximately $138,700. Two packages tested positive for cocaine, weighing nearly five pounds, valued at approximately $41,800. Finally, the remaining two packages tested positive for heroin, weighing over one pound, valued at approximately $11,400.

“The discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin hidden within child car seats is a disturbing reminder that these foreign terrorist organizations will go to great lengths to get their products into our country and our communities,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the driver will face charges for the sale and importation of a controlled substance.