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San Diego Sector Border Patrol seizes more than 51 pounds of fentanyl along I-15

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U.S. Customs and Border Protection
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MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector seized more than 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl during anti-smuggling operations along Interstate 15 this month, authorities said Monday.

Agents conducting anti-smuggling operations along I-15 encountered a northbound Honda CR-V that exited at Mission Road, turned and stopped on its own in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to the agency.

Agents approached the vehicle and during a consensual encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted them to the CR-V. Agents conducted a search and discovered a duffel bag containing 22 bundles of suspected narcotics in the backseat, authorities said.

The driver and the suspected narcotics were taken to the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station for processing. The bundles had a combined weight of approximately 51.9 pounds, and preliminary testing indicated the presence of fentanyl, the agency reported.

"Fentanyl poses a serious threat to our communities, and our agents stayed committed to prevent these deadly drugs from reaching our streets," said Justin De La Torre, chief patrol agent for U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector. "This shows the surveillance and professionalism of our agents and the importance of our partnerships in combat the trafficking of dangerous narcotics."

Border Patrol agents transferred the driver and the suspected fentanyl to the Drug Enforcement Administration for criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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