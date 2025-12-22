San Diego Sector Border Patrol reports drop in illegal border crossings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The U.S. Border Patrol on Monday announced a significant reduction in illegal border crossings in the San Diego Sector, but an increase in narcotics seizures.

"Through the first two months of the new fiscal year, the sector has recorded 1,793 apprehensions," according to a USBP statement. "This represents a 93% decrease over the same period a year ago, when the sector had already recorded 24,735 apprehensions. This low a level of activity has not been seen in the sector since the 1960s."

Chief Border Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre attributed the decrease to a combination of factors, most notably tougher immigration and border security policies.

"By no longer releasing people into the U.S, we have removed the incentive for those considering illegal entry via smuggling routes," De La Torre said. "We no longer have people illegally entering and surrendering to agents, expecting to be released, which allows Border Patrol agents to return to patrol and interdiction efforts rather than processing and releasing hundreds of illegal aliens a day. This significant reduction in illegal border crossings underscores the value of strong border security policy and a whole-of-government approach."

De La Torre also cited stepped-up deportation efforts nationally.

"Less money is going to the criminal organizations that facilitate human smuggling and generate violence in Mexico," he said. "We are now seeing far fewer people being exploited and endangering their lives by using criminal smuggling networks to illegally enter the country."

De La Torre said the region is also off to a strong start in narcotics seizures.

"San Diego Sector had a record-breaking year in fiscal 2025, seizing 11,311 pounds of methamphetamine," he said. "It looks to continue that momentum, having already taken 970 pounds of methamphetamine, 555 pounds of cocaine and 113 pounds of fentanyl off the streets in the first two months of fiscal 2026."

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, call 911 or the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.

