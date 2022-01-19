San Diego School Districts prepare for arrival of N-95 masks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — N95 masks have gone to school districts across the county this week. It is all in an effort to keep students and staff safe against the omicron surge.

On Wednesday alone, roughly 20 school districts came in their trucks or cars to load up their supplies to get ready to distribute. The warehouse of the County's Office of Education, plans to continue distribution throughout the whole week.

“Oh it’s just a blessing," shares Chief Business Officer of Borrego Springs School District, Jessica Gillespie. "Everything that is coming is very much appreciated.”

For districts like hers, these boxes of protection have been long awaited.

"For a small rural district like Borrego Springs they are very expensive to get is definitely a big help,” said Gillespie.

The county has loaded up 125 pallets this weekend which is roughly 2 million masks. They will be spread out across all of the school districts and charter schools, to be used for all students and staff.

“There’s been a lot of data," said Communication Specialist for the SDCOE, Stacy Brandt.

Brandt said the county expects to receive 8 million N95 masks which are courtesy of the state. Yet no timeline is in store for the arrival of the other 75%.

"They are not easy to get a hold of right now," said Brandt.

While those in the classroom are not required to take the masks; each person should be able to have roughly 10 masks given to them. It is a measure that the County's Office of Education hopes goes a long way in helping to minimize COVID cases.

"We are putting in this work…get them…and that parents feel good…kids coming back to the classes and knowing they are safe.”