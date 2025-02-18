San Diego sailor responds to Army policy on transgender enlistment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the wake of the U.S. Army's recent announcement prohibiting transgender individuals from enlisting and halting gender-affirming care for service members, a local active-duty sailor is voicing concerns about the implications for transgender troops.

Batista had already completed his gender transition when at the age of 38, he achieved his long-sought goal of joining the Navy.

He expressed disappointment over the Army’s decision.

"I fought against 6 years of people telling me I wasn’t capable and wasn’t good enough to enlist," Batista stated. “Enlisting, it meant everything to me. It was my biggest dream to enlist."

More than two years into his service, Batista says his future is up in the air, since the Army's announcement, which follows President Trump's executive order directing the Pentagon to formulate policies regarding transgender service members.

A defense official told ABC News there are more than 4,000 transgender military personnel currently serving.

Batista emphasized, "There is a vague picture that trans people aren’t deployable. We are deployed all over; we meet every standard required to be deployed."

Batista believes the lack of gender-affirming care will cause some current service members to leave. He says the ban on transgender enlistees was also have an effect.

Batista warned, "It's going to prevent future great leadership from coming in … You’re going to hurt readiness."

While the new Army policy will not expel current service members, Batista says he is bracing himself for that possibility in the future.

Reflecting on this, he said, "It would crush me. It would break my heart."

He further described the policy's impact on transgender individuals as “completely bigotry,” arguing that it attacks people for something that does not interfere with their capabilities in the military.

In response to the executive order, six active-duty and two former service members have filed a lawsuit aimed at the revision of the military's transgender troop policies.

The Army’s announcement on the policy stated that current transgender service members would be treated ‘with dignity and respect.’

Batista say the announcement represents a significant step backward for inclusion and equality within the military.

"It's like a kick in the face," Batista concluded. "We are able as anybody else, to serve.”

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”