San Diego roofing company fielding hundreds of calls after recent storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Suzy Mathers woke up early Monday morning and came downstairs to a wet wakeup call.

“There was a nice big puddle here and all on top of the table. And then I looked up and got a drip in the face,” Mathers said.

Her first thought was wondering if she would need a whole new roof.

On Monday, the impact of the rain and wind the latest storm brought was seen in many parts San Diego.

Dana Logsdon of Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar told ABC 10News they’ve been getting bombarded with calls to fix roofs like Mathers’. He said on Monday the company received more than 300 phone calls and 120 on Sunday for people asking for roofing assistance.

"But people are so panicked about the damage that's in the roof, that they want to get right on it," Logsdon said.

Logsdon told ABC 10News that Mathers’ roof damage was minor but without the trained eye, it’s something that could’ve gotten worse.

“For the most part, for a professional, this is an easy fix. The tile hides the issue. So, unless you know specifically, historically where these types of roofs would leak and why, it’s a little hard to find,” Logsdon said

Logsdon and his crews try to use these lulls in the storm to get out to damaged roofs to fix them.

“Contractors can catch up while we have sunny days. We’re just not getting that this year. We’re getting storm after storm. Really like I said you have to get in line with your contractor and just be patient,” Logsdon said.

And Mathers considered herself lucky to get her home repaired given the demand those like Logsdon are seeing.

“You know, somebody said, ‘Oh I can come Wednesday.’ And I thought, ‘What’s Wednesday going to do? It’s going to leak for another two days,’" Mathers said. “And I know there’s so much construction going on and I know how busy they are. So, I feel; I don’t know who was looking down on me today, but somebody took care of me.”