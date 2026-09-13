San Diego Rodeo to Return to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Rodeo will return to Petco Park during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend this January for the fourth year, despite ongoing concerns about animal welfare and a 2026 event that saw some sponsors back away from the event.

The rodeo, presented in partnership with Outriders Present and Finest Collective, is scheduled from Friday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 17. It will feature the world's top rodeo athletes competing for $750,000 in prize money, culminating in Championship Sunday, when the winners are crowned.

Following the rodeo each night, there will be a drone show. Saturday will feature a DJ party with line dancing in Gallagher Square, and Sunday will feature a country concert at the same location.

Tickets for the rodeo and concert go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at www.padres.com/rodeo.

