San Diego Rodeo returns to Petco Park for third year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Rodeo is returning to Petco Park for its third year.

According to a press release announcing the event, the world's top rodeo athletes will compete for more than half a million dollars in prize money across three days.

The press release says the Rodeo will showcase 12 top contestants in each timed event, including barrel racing, saddle bronc, bull riding, and more.

It all leads up to Championship Sunday, when the winners will be crowned.

According to the press release, the official rodeo after parties will return to Gallagher Square each night with live performances including Charley Crockett, Jamey Johnson, and Cody Jinks.

There will also be a vendor village showcasing traditional western clothing, crafts and artwork, and line dancing. There will also be a BeerFest event happening on Friday and Saturday featuring beer specials from local and national breweries, and a western-themed KidsFest on Sunday with family-friendly activities

The event will take place January 16 through January 18 and tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14th at 10:00 AM.

You can buy tickets and find more information on the San Diego Rodeo's page on the MLB website.