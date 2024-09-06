San Diego road repair crews discuss about working in high heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just because it’s hot doesn’t mean the work stops, especially for this City of San Diego pothole repair crew on Balboa Avenue in Clairemont.

“We try to get out of the yard at a certain time, try to get to our jobs and we know what the hot areas are too. So I try to go to the hot areas first so I can get it out the way in the morning,” Robert Jordan, a patch truck operator, said.

Jordan’s three years on the truck is coming in clutch in this heat wave.

“I always tell my crew I bought water for you guys. You know, we got big jugs that the City of San Diego gives us. And just stay hydrated,” Jordan said.

The City’s Deputy Director of the Street Division, Patrick Hadley, told ABC 10News that safety is the message the City sends to its crews.

“It’s stay hydrated, stay cool, and take those breaks when you need them,” Hadley said.

And the heat on the asphalt and coming off of it is no joke, either.

“Depends on certain areas too. It can be even hotter when you go to San Carlos, where we work out, too,” Jordan said.

The heat is also something the City told 10News they try to be proactive before waves like this one and monitor when temps are going to spike.

Training also goes into that as well.

Hadley said they teach crews how to recognize the signs of heat illness when they’re out in hotter temperatures.

“Crews need to look out for themselves and each other while we’re out here. So it’s equipping them with that knowledge of what heat illness looks like, what it feels like, and what to do when they’re starting to feel those symptoms out there,” Hadley said.

Jordan said that communication is key.

“And they teach us that at the City of San Diego. Communicate with everybody so everybody be safe. When it’s hot like this, if you’re hot and you feel something, say something,” Jordan said.

As they finish one pothole and move on to the next one, Jordan’s got his eye on how to cool off at the end of the day.

“I’m going to go in the pool and cool off after a hard day's work,” Jordan said.