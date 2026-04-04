San Diego rideshare drivers struggle with rise in gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Gas prices are climbing fast across San Diego, and the spike is hitting rideshare drivers especially hard. The increase is tied to the ongoing war in Iran, which is driving up oil prices and pushing some local gas stations to over $6 a gallon.

For rideshare driver Michael Letendre, his trips typically start the same way— filling his car up at the gas pump.

“Every other day, I was putting $35 worth of gas in it; now it’s doubled. Every other day, I’m putting $70 worth of gas in the vehicle,” Letendre said.

Letendre is a retired military member and has been an Uber driver for three years.

“I love to talk to people, I love to drive, so it’s a perfect match,” Letendre said.

While he loves the job, Letendre says, as gas prices surge across San Diego, with gas averaging or exceeding $6 , many drivers are working extra hours, but the money is not adding up.

“I started and was driving 10-12 hours make $450-$500. I drive 10-12 hours now, I’m lucky to make $225-$250,” Letendre said.

Not only are gas prices going up, but Letendre says the fees that riders have to pay have also increased. This means many riders are not leaving tips, which is something drivers rely on.

“Tips make up a good 40-50% of what the drivers get paid, and when that goes away, now we’re down to 10-20%. When the rideshare prices go up, that doesn’t necessarily mean the drivers' pay is going up,” Letendre said.

Even with rideshare drivers putting in extra hours, Letendre says it does not guarantee better pay, and sometimes it is not even worth taking certain trips. He is seeing a lot more rideshare drivers quitting because of the situation.

“Some people have reduced down to 2-3 days, like only on weekends, and others have just stop driving altogether because it’s just not worth it anymore,” Letendre said.

Letendre also feels drivers are not getting much support from rideshare companies. While he is not ready to give up just yet, he says it is getting harder every day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

