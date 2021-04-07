San Diego restaurants prepare to expand capacity in orange tier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now, that San Diego County is in the orange tier, restaurants can serve their customers indoors at 50% capacity.

Starting today, restaurants like Breakfast Republic will be able to seat more customers indoors. At their Mission Valley location, they can now have 25 people inside in addition to their outdoor dining.

Manager of Breakfast Republic, April Labastida, says she has been anxiously waiting for this tier change.

"It feels good to be opening again, being busy, and making money," Labastida said.

Though they’ve expanded their seating available inside, ABC 10News saw more people choosing to sit outside Wednesday morning.

"I just think because in San Diego our weather is really nice. I like sitting outside that’s why I prefer it," customer Michelle Alfaro said.

News of the tier change was welcomed by some, like Matthew Green who says, "hopefully we can all go back to normal pretty soon."

Others like Breann Welch say she’d like things to move slower. But, she’s hoping restaurants continue offering outdoor dining when everything is said and done.

"There’s still that outdoor option so I think that having a choice is good. I think it should still be a choice of having both," Welch said.