San Diego residents raise questions on "Zone Zero"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One year after the devastating fires in Los Angeles, California is moving quickly to ensure wildfire prevention.

New regulations set to take effect in San Diego next year will ban flammable materials within five feet of homes in very high fire hazard severity zones.

Flammable materials include plants, wooden fencing and mulch. Fire officials say the five-foot buffer, known as "Zone Zero," is one of the most important defenses a home can have.

“Structure to structure spread, vegetation to structure spread, and all the science-based studies are showing that it is this 5- foot zone that is the highly likelihood that you're gonna have that transmission of fire,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Tony Tosca said.

San Diego fast-tracked the Zone Zero regulations in December, though the law itself dates back to 2020 and experienced delays after push back from homeowners.

“It's extremely stressful from the financial standpoint," Pamela Begeal said. She lives in one of the red zones on Cal Fire’s map.

"We understand that we do have to do something to mitigate fire danger," Begeal said. "However, the fact that they're only giving us one year to come up with this amount of money to do this amount of renovations and remodeling is going to be very difficult for most San Diegans.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue says they will continue to seek grant funded opportunities to incentivize San Diego's communities to support fire safety councils and help cover costs for residents.

And as for Zone Zero enforcement, what happens if someone isn’t compliant by next year?

"We're definitely not taking a punitive approach. I think we're going to still stay consistent with the educational approach," San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Daniel Hytes said.

“We're not looking to go out February 2027 and start issuing fines," Hytes said. "That's not the approach that we're looking to take. We definitely want to work with people."

Still, many worry that insurance companies won't be willing to wait and may drop homeowners that don't comply.

County officials say updated guidelines will be posted online soon and San Diego Fire-Rescue plans to continue to roll out public classes with fire safety councils focused on education and preparation.

Upcoming seminars/classes on Zone Zero:

Saturday Jan. 17th: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Rancho Bernardo Library, 17110 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92128

Hosted by Rancho Bernardo Community Council and Scripps Ranch Civic Association

FREE — Those interested must register by clicking HERE

Wednesday Jan. 21st: 6:00 p.m.



Joan B Kroc Center, 6611 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92115, Building E, Rolando Room

Presentations by San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Diego Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Red Cross and the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County

TO REGISTER — Email talmadgefiresafe@gmail.com

Saturday Jan. 31st: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

