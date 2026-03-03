San Diego residents can now park for free at Balboa Park with online registration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego residents can now park for free all day in seven designated lots at Balboa Park — but only if they sign up through the city's online permit portal.

To qualify, residents must register their license plate through the city's permit portal and pay a one-time $5 fee. Once approved, the registration is valid for three years. No sticker or physical permit is required.

Nicole Darling, communications director for the City of San Diego, said enforcement officers will verify eligibility by checking license plates.

"There's not a sticker or anything that they'll need to do once enforcement begins, our officers will check the license plates, and that's how they'll determine if someone has been verified as a city resident," Darling said.

Enforcement will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The city is offering a grace period this week before ticketing begins. Vehicles with unregistered plates will be ticketed.

Despite the new benefit, some residents say the program doesn't go far enough.

"It seems like a lot of effort in sort of the wrong direction I'd rather just them repeal it," San Diego resident Bob Moussavi said.

"It's a first step but, but hopefully the Mayor will change his mind," San Diego resident Phillip Sandoval said.

Paid parking at Balboa Park sparked months of backlash from residents, museums, workers and volunteers. Many are calling for free parking to be extended to San Diego County residents, not just city residents.

Moussavi said he remains skeptical of the program's purpose.

"I just don't see it as a revenue-generating opportunity, and all it's caused is backlash," Moussavi said.

He added that while he has reservations about registering, he may eventually do so.

"Where is this really going, but if we're stuck with this, then we'll probably eventually, we'll sign up," Moussavi said.

City leaders say the program is aimed at giving locals a break while still managing heavy demand for parking at the park.

The seven free parking lots available to registered residents are:

Pepper Grove

Federal

Upper Inspiration Point

Lower Inspiration Point

Marston Point

Palisades

Bea Evenson



Residents who plan to visit Balboa Park are encouraged to register before enforcement begins to avoid receiving a ticket.

