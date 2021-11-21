San Diego Rescue Mission gives out Thanksgiving meals, services to homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than a thousand people experiencing homelessness got a Thanksgiving meal and other necessities from the San Diego Rescue Mission during an event on Saturday.

"We want them to know that there's people who care," says Rescue Mission CEO Donnie Dee. "These are all Americans, these are all neighbors, these are all citizens of San Diego. So we want them to celebrate Thanksgiving too."

In addition to the pre-packaged Thanksgiving meal, people received a bag of candy, a blanket, warm clothes, hygiene kits, supplies for their pets, and a chance for a basic medical check-up.

Dee says it also gives the Mission a chance to connect with people who need help and offer them assistance beyond the holiday season.

"We can build a relationship with them, provide them with some things that they need, and hopefully build a relationship to the point where maybe they'll want to get in a program," says Dee.

Jessica Carroll brought her two children, Beau and Lola, to help volunteer. They passed out bags of candy.

"We want to spread positivity into the world," says Jessica. "To help some people who may not be very positive."

When asked what Thanksgiving meant to him, Beau simply said, "It means to help others."

The Mission prepared around 1,200 meals for the event, which went from 1-3 in the afternoon. People were lined up hours before the gates opened.

"Nobody should leave hungry," says Dee. "And I would imagine we'll have a few people who come back through once or twice."