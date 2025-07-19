San Diego representatives tour Otay Mesa detention facility, share observations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego congressmembers toured the Otay Mesa Detention Facility Friday, where immigrants in ICE custody are being housed.

Rep. Sara Jacobs and Rep. Scott Peters spent about an hour inside the facility as part of their congressional oversight responsibilities.

"I didn't know what to expect, and you know, of course, we went with a critical eye," Peters said.

"We know when we show up, they clean it up for us. It's much nicer than what it normally is, and we've heard very concerning reports from people inside and their family members," Jacobs said.

The representatives toured several areas, including holding facilities, the cafeteria, and medical facilities, guided by the warden and senior members of the Department of Homeland Security.

"When ICE brings them in, they get food, they get services, they have medical services, they get to talk to their lawyer," Peters said.

After the tour, both representatives shared their observations with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo.

"I didn't see any particular problems with this facility. That doesn't mean I'm happy at all with the Trump administration, what they're doing," Peters said.

"We have some questions that were waiting on follow-up that they had to get some more information to us, but in general,I would say that the level of transparency was sufficient," Jacobs said.

Despite being satisfied with what they observed during Friday's visit, both representatives expressed criticism of President Trump's approach to immigration policy.

Peters mentioned speaking with a detained Afghan refugee at the facility who had assisted U.S. troops in conflict.

"This facility is treating him OK, and you know I'm heartbroken that he has to go through this," Peters said.

Jacobs noted she had previously toured the detention center during the Biden administration.

"We are doing our oversight job, making sure we're showing up, asking questions that they are at least following the laws and protocols as they are in place now," Jacobs said.

In a statement, Patrick Divver, the new ICE ERO Field Office Director for San Diego, said the following:

"We can confirm that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement San Diego facilitated a tour of the Otay Mesa Detention Center for Congressional Members Sarah Jacobs and Scott Peters.

ICE welcomes these types of visits, as they provide an important opportunity to offer an accurate and transparent view of our facility, our staff, those in our care, and the overall operations.

We value ongoing dialogue with our elected officials and look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the Congressional delegation."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

