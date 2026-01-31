San Diego renter faces $8,000 SDG&E bill after utility meter mix-up

(KGTV) — A San Diego County renter is facing an $8,000 electricity bill from SDG&E after discovering she was billed on the wrong meter for years — a mistake she says isn't her fault.

Laura Vikara has been paying her SDG&E bills on time for more than four years. But she recently learned her home was connected to the wrong electric meter, possibly for years.

"When I first moved in, I called to set up the electricity and was assured I was on the right meter, but apparently they never came out and checked it," Vikara said.

Vikara lives on a property with three houses but only two electric meters. The billing issue came to light last year when both Vikara and her landlord called SDG&E about billing problems.

When SDG&E investigated, they discovered the meters had been switched. Vikara had been paying for electricity that wasn't hers and using much more power than what appeared on her bills. Now she owes $8,000 in back payments.

"I'm a cancer patient and on SSI, how in the hell would they expect me to pay such a balance?" Vikara said.

SDG&E says the problem dates back to when the homes were built in 2003. The utility company says it's unusual for three homes to share just two meters, and they install meters where contractors direct them.

Once SDG&E discovered the error, state rules required them to rebill customers fairly. This means Vikara was charged for the electricity and delivery costs she actually used, while the other resident received a credit.

But Vikara disputes the charges.

"I just don't agree how the bill could be twice as much. I would have to be running a big warehouse full of electricity running 24/7 to rack up an $8,000 bill," Vikara said.

SDG&E says they are working with Vikara and doing everything possible to help. Meanwhile, Vikara continues making payments but believes she's being punished for a mistake that was never hers to begin with.

