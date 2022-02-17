San Diego reaches new record for average gas price

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego hits its highest recorded average when it comes to regular gas prices topping out at $4.726, according to AAA.

It broke a record that’s been standing since 2012, and it's a broken record that’s breaking the bank for some.

“Every two weeks or less than two weeks, I have to buy gas and it’s like over $40 every week,” San Diegan Victoria Owusu said.

“It’s a huge pain. I dread filling up the car anytime I come here,” said San Diegan Robert Burgamy.

“And here in San Diego, it’s actually a penny higher than the California average. Homeowners in San Diego, consumers in San Diego, driver in San Diego are taking it out on the chin with this one,” said University of San Diego Professor Dan Roccato.

Roccato said the high price of oil is in part due to supply and demand and the situation in Ukraine. That conflict plays a big role, seeing as Russia is a big supplier of oil for the world market.

“Whatever happens in the Ukraine, if it really goes badly, that could raise the price of gasoline even further,” Roccato said. “So, it’s possible we could see higher prices across the board if there’s sanctions on Russia and that somehow impacts their ability to supply oil to the market. It’s very possible. So in that sense, we can expect higher prices if the Ukraine doesn’t work itself out peacefully.”

Additionally, Roccato said that there can be a ripple effect when it comes to high gas prices here and beyond San Diego.

“It costs more for Amazon to deliver your packages. It costs more for your supermarket to get supplies. It costs more virtually throughout the supply chain,” Roccato said. “And, at the end of supply chain, it’s you and I the consumer and we’re going to end up paying more.”

There’s hope that the brakes are hit on factors fueling these record average regular gas prices here in San Diego.

“There’s got to be relief somewhere. To what it’s going to be, I have no idea. But it’s getting worse and worse,” Burgamy said.

“It’s like you have no choice. You still have to travel. So, there’s nothing you can do. You still have to buy the gas anyways,” Owusu said.