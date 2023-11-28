Watch Now
San Diego ranked worst city in US with parking availability, study says

Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— A recent study ranks San Diego to be the worst city in the U.S. when it comes to parking availability.

FINN, a car subscription service says that the city has the lowest parking score because there is limited amenities at the parking lots in the city, including charging stations for electric vehicles and wheelchair accessibility.

Also, the monthly cost of parking in San Diego starts at $200, making it one of the most expensive cities in the country.

FINN's ranking of U.S. cities with the worst parking availability

Rank
City
State
Car Parking Score /10
1
San Diego
California
0.66
2
Fort Worth
Texas
1.27
2
Long Beach
California
1.27
4
Indianapolis
Indiana
1.58
5
Cleveland
Ohio
1.81
6
Riverside
California
1.85
7
Cincinnati
Ohio
2.08
8
San Antonio
Texas
2.12
9
Detroit
Michigan
2.20
10
St. Louis
Missouri
2.24

Just over 100 miles away from San Diego, the city of Long Beach was also ranked as the second worst city to park in the U.S. — tying with Fort Worth, Texas, according to the study.

On the flip side, the city with the best parking availability was identified as Baltimore, Maryland. The cost of monthly parking there starts at around $120 each month, which is far less expensive compared to other major cities within the U.S.

Baltimore also has the second-highest number of parking lots with electric vehicle charging availability and wheelchair accessibility, the study said.

