San Diego Ramps Up Gaslamp Cleanup Efforts With Law Enforcement, Sanitation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The city of San Diego is making more efforts to clean up the Gaslamp Quarter, deploying teams to reduce illegal activity and improve safety, it was announced Monday.

The announcement Monday comes weeks after the San Diego Police Department started Operational Last Call, increasing high-visibility uniformed officer patrols and undercover operations on Friday and Saturday nights to "help prevent violence and unlawful behavior."

According to the city, over the past year reports of violence and unlawful behavior have increased, necessitating city resources being used to address large crowds, trash and debris removal, street and sidewalk conditions and supporting local businesses.