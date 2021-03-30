Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Pride goes virtual in 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Jayson Phillips Juliet Phillip
san diego pride Rainbow Flags Parade.jpg
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:43:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Pride will remain mostly virtual in 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers say.

“San Diego Pride recognizes that in 2021 there is still no certain path to safely produce Pride events at the same immense scale we did prior to the pandemic,” a news release from the organization read.

San Diego Pride instead plans to host a virtual streaming “Pride Live” event that can be viewed “safely from home.”

Organizers also plan to host a number of smaller, COVID-19 compliant, and in-person satellite events across the county.

“I appreciate the care that San Diego Pride is taking to ensure the safety of our LGBTQ community for this year’s Pride celebration. While I am filled with hope that we are making progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, we must still take the necessary precautions to protect one another. It was my pleasure to participate in last year’s virtual Pride event, and I look forward to celebrating with you all again, in the safest way we can,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins.

Details of the events will be released during the first week of June.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP