San Diego prepares to roll out new e-bike rules

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is just weeks away from enforcing its new e-bike regulations and other cities in the county are already offering a look at what this could mean.

Carlsbad's new rules took effect in March, followed by a 60-day education period before full enforcement began in May.

Since then, Carlsbad police officers have reportedly issued 20 citations, handed out 53 written warnings, made 93 education contacts and impounded 40 e-bikes and e-motos.

Police say the most common violation has been reckless or unsafe riding.

The department says its focus has been education first, holding safety events, training officers and requiring juveniles to complete an online safety course before an impounded e-bike can be returned.

But not everyone agrees with some of the new restrictions.

The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition says a ban on children under 12 riding e-bikes goes too far, arguing e-bikes give kids more independence and access to school, friends and activities.

Instead, the group says cities should focus on building safer e-bike infrastructure, expanding education and enforcing dangerous driving rather than restricting young riders.

In a statement, Ian Hembree with the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition said:

"If we want to keep kids safe, healthy and active, we need to support bicycling, not restrict it. Instead of passing these restrictive ordinances, cities across the county should invest in safer streets, better education and more effective enforcement of dangerous driving. With these measures, we can ensure that e-bikes remain a valuable tool for independence, mobility and community health."

San Diego's new e-bike regulations are set to take effect next month.

