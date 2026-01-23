San Diego port seizes nearly 33,000 pounds of dangerous drugs, worth $111 million

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office says CBP officers intercepted nearly 33,000 pounds of narcotics valued at $111 million.

CBP announced Thursday that this was from the quarterly recap for the period Oct. to Dec. 2025.

Including a vehicle that was intercepted on Nov. 6, 2025, at the Calexico West Port of Entry. CBP says an X-ray scan of the vehicle showed anomalies, and officers found 17.28 pounds of fentanyl powder, 90.94 pounds of cocaine and 165.39 pounds of heroin concealed within the spare tire, rear fenders, center console and firewall of a Dodge truck.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,480,714.

According to CBP, officers took the driver, a lawful permanent resident, into custody and turned the individual over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“These significant seizures demonstrate the unwavering commitment and vigilance of our officers in protecting our nation’s borders,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “Intercepting over 33,000 pounds of narcotics valued at more than $111 million in a three-month period is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team."