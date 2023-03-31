San Diego politicians, experts and others weigh in on Trump's indictment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There was a first in American history that occurred on Thursday.

"This is one of those kind of things where we all knew was coming. It's been in the news a lot. But when it actually hits, I think we're all a little bit stunned,” Craig Barkacs, a USD law professor, said.

That shock Barkacs is talking about is the groundbreaking news of former President Donald Trump being indicted.

A spokesperson with Manhattan District Attorney's office said it's working with Trump's attorney to figure out his surrender for the arraignment.

Once that happens, Trump would appear in court, enter a plea and the trail process will start, including picking a jury.

"Jury selection is really a process of deselecting. There’s certain people you want to keep off the jury. And you hope you end up with people that are sympathetic to what you have to say and you hope are going to rend a fair verdict,” Barkacs said.

But that could be a challenge.

"It's almost unimaginable in this day and age to find people who are impartial when it comes to Donald Trump. He certainly has his passionate supporters. He has passionate detractors,” Barkacs said.

Trump issued a statement following the indictment. He said, "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

San Diego Young Republicans Chairwoman & President Cynthia Kaui sent the following statement regarding the indictment:

"The timing of the indictment of President Donald Trump is convenient. The Democrats believe this could be advantageous for them as the 2024 election cycle is beginning to heat up. However, we’ve seen time and time again how unsuccessful the Democrats personal vendettas against Trump have failed. I strongly condemn this weaponization of the justice system and call on the Democrats to focus on the rise in crime and not focus on partisan prosecutions.”

Some members of the San Diego Congressional delegation weighing in on the matter as well.

Congressman Scott Peters stating, “Today’s events are not a cause for celebration. Although former President Trump’s indictment is an unprecedented moment in our history, our judicial system was designed to treat all Americans equally under the law. As this process unfolds fairly in a courtroom, we must not forget that justice benefits us all."

Congressman Mike Levin also weighing tweeting, “No one is above the law, not even former Presidents. The judicial system must be able to do its job without interference from Congress or threats of violence.”

Barkacs hope that does happen.

"I think that's a lot better than people reacting impulsively or just recklessly. I think the system needs to play itself out. I just don't want to see violence come out of this,” Barkacs said.

