San Diego police: Woman lying in parking lot run over by SUV

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who was lying in the fetal position in a parking lot was run over by a mid-sized SUV in the Jamacha/Lomita neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Monday.

The injury was reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday in the shopping center at 920 Cardiff St., according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle. That is south of Jamacha Road.

The woman, believed in her 30s, was lying within a parking lot aisle, and a 50-year-old woman driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Equinox did not see her and drove over her, Buttle said.

The woman was rendered unconscious and suffered multiple fractures to her spine and ribs and collapsed lungs, the officer said. The injuries were not believed life-threatening.

The reason the woman was lying in the parking lot was not known, Buttle said.

An investigation was underway.

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