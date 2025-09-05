San Diego Police: Woman killed in Bay Park hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was killed early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in San Diego’s Bay Park neighborhood, police said.

San Diego Police said the fatal incident happened just before 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Morena Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was pushing a shopping cart in the northbound No. 2 lane when a vehicle heading northbound hit her.

That vehicle fled the scene, leaving the woman injured on the roadway.

Police said, “An uninvolved party saw the female pedestrian laying in the street and called 911. The pedestrian was unconscious and had sustained open fractures to both shins.”

The 50-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries after arrival. She was not formally identified.

“At this time, there are no witnesses to the collision,” police stated.

A description of the vehicle involved was not available.