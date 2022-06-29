SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after San Diego Police said she allegedly ran down her neighbor with a car following an argument in Valencia Park.

On June 27, at around 2:45 p.m., SDPD officers were called to the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue in response to a woman found unconscious on the ground.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police confirmed the victim later died.

While homicide investigators continue to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the woman’s death, police said they believe the victim and her 44-year-old neighbor, Samantha Muniz, were in an argument that “progressed to where the victim was knocked to the ground by Muniz’s vehicle which rendered the victim unconscious in the roadway.”

Muniz, who police said was present as officers investigated the incident, was later arrested and booked into jail on a murder charge.

Family members identified the victim as 29-year-old Jenelle Self, a mother of a 2-year-old child.

Self’s uncle, Jesus Cruz, told ABC 10News he knew his niece was having issues with a neighbor, but he said the family never thought it would escalate.

Cruz and other neighbors claimed Self had been threatened by Muniz before.

According to Cruz, Self had notified the owners of the property, the Veterans Village of San Diego, of ongoing issues with Muniz. At one point, Cruz said property owners hired security but let them go two weeks ago.

ABC 10News reached out to Veterans Village of San Diego for comment about the family's claims, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.